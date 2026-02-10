Mahayuti sweeps ZP, panchayat samiti polls

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has swept the zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti elections in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Monday. In this third and final phase in elections to local bodies in the state, the Mahayuti has won the backing of rural voters, after securing a sweeping mandate from urban voters in the first two phases. These polls also continued the Mahayuti’s winning streak, which began with its stellar performance in the 2024 assembly elections. Karad: BJP candidates and their supporters celebrate their victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, in Karad, Maharashtra, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2026_000454B) (PTI)

In the elections to 12 zilla parishads, the Mahayuti alliance secured 553 of the 731 seats – the BJP winning 225, NCP 165 and Shiv Sena 162, respectively. The Mahayuti constituents are expected to secure a majority in 11 of the 12 district councils.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress emerged on top with 55 ZP seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) with 43 seats and NCP (SP) with 26. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won a seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri. Independents secured 20 seats.

In the elections to 125 panchayat samitis too, the BJP emerged the biggest winner, with 459 seats of the total 1,462 seats, followed by the NCP with 306 and the Sena with 302 seats, respectively.

The Congress won 97 seats, Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 46. The MNS won two seats and Independents 31.

Polling in the ZP and panchayat samiti elections took place on February 7.

The BJP won a clear majority in the Solapur and Sindhudurg zilla parishads, and emerged as the single-largest party in four – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Satara, Parbhani and Dharashiv. The Sena was the single-largest party in Raigad and Ratnagiri in the Konkan, while the NCP won an absolute majority in the Pune ZP election, bagging 51 of the 73 seats. The three ruling parties fought the Kolhapur and Latur ZP elections in an alliance and may secure power jointly there as well.

The opposition was able to claim the president’s post in Sangli, as the NCP (SP) won the highest number of seats, 18 seats. It is therefore in a position to reach the halfway mark in the 61-member body with the help of the Congress (11), Sena-UBT (1) and a couple of independents.

However, if the two independents from Rayat Kranti and Jansurajya Shakti (one seat each) support the Mahayuti, the alliance could wrest power in Sangli. The BJP, Sena and NCP won 16, 7 and 6 seats, respectively.

‘People’s confidence in our govt’

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti alliance will assume power in all 12 district councils. “BJP is the single-largest party in seven councils, while the Shiv Sena has won Raigad and Ratnagiri, and NCP has emerged as the single largest party in Pune. The three Mahayuti constituents fought Latur and Kolhapur together, and are in a position to come to power in these district councils. The BJP broke its 2017 record of seats won in district council and panchayat samitis. This is the confidence shown by the people in the performance of the state government,” he said.

In the first major election held after the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, his party, the NCP, emerged as the second-largest party in the ZP polls, winning 165 seats. Party insiders believe a sympathy wave owing to Pawar’s sudden death boosted the NCP’s prospects vis-à-vis the first two phases.

Fadnavis claimed the BJP broke its own record in zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. “Against 141 seats won in the ZP elections in 2017, our tally this time is much bigger. Similarly, against the BJP’s 284 seats won in the panchayat samiti polls last time, the tally this time is over 410 seats. Mahayuti has won over 100 of 125 panchayat samitis,” he said. Fadnavis, who had planned to address 22 rallies for the ZP elections, dropped the plan after the tragic death of Ajit Pawar on January 28.

The BJP secured an absolute majority in Solapur and Sindhudurg, winning more than half the seats, while its ally, the Sena won an absolute majority in Ratnagiri winning 41 of 56 seats.

In Raigad, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Dharashiv, two Mahayuti constituents, the BJP and Sena, are in a position to claim the post of council president by joining hands.

Of the 12 zilla parishads, Pune has been single-handedly won by the NCP, winning 51 of the 73 seats. The NCP and BJP had contested the election here against each other, while the two factions of the NCP had forged an alliance.

In Kolhapur, the NCP has emerged as the single-largest party, winning 20 of the 68 seats, while the Congress has won 15 seats. The BJP and Sena have won 12 and 9 seats, respectively. The three Mahayuti constituents could come to the power in Kolhapur as they fought the election as an alliance.

In Latur, the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party, winning 23 seats. It is however short of seven seats of the halfway mark. The BJP and Sena have won 18 and 1 seats, respectively, while the NCP has won 12 seats.

NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Our party always had the presence and strength in rural Maharashtra, so it is not a surprise for it to have emerged as the second largest party. Secondly, the elections were held in the regions where we have a strong voter base.”