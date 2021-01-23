Major fire at Thane’s Wagle Estate, none injured

A major fire broke out in two companies and one godown on Friday evening at Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane. The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. The cause of the fire was not known.

The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane.

“The incident occurred at around 4.30pm. As these offices had a lot of papers and other combustible materials, the smoke billowed in the vicinity, making it difficult to douse the fire. All our rescue teams were present to assess the situation and provide assistance in bringing the situation under control,” said an officer from the Disaster Management Cell.

Wagle police officials, traffic police officials, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company officials, Thane Disaster Relief Force Team, Regional Disaster Management Cell and fire brigade were on the site with four fire engines, five water tankers, four jumbo water tankers, two rescue vehicles and two JCBs.