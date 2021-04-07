Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Major fire breaks out Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported
mumbai news

Major fire breaks out Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported

The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.(HT photo)

A fire broke out at the scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday. The fire was initially reported as minor, but later declared a major one, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

"A level three fire reported at 4.18 pm in market of vehicle spare parts at CST Road in Kurla," officials said.

This is a developing story. More details awai

