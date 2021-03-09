Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Major fire in a plastic company in Maharashtra’s Thane
mumbai news

Major fire in a plastic company in Maharashtra’s Thane

The fire broke out at 7:40 am and was controlled by 9 am, however, it reignited and spread across the company, said a fire official.
By HT Correspondent, Thane
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The blaze had charred the premises of the factory and was still raging.(Sourced Photo)

A major fire broke out in a plastic company located at Asangaon, Shahapur, located on Mumbai – Nashik highway on Tuesday morning around 7.40 am. No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident as per fire officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), who rushed to the spot with one fire tender.

“The blaze was doused around 9 am, however, it reignited and spread across the company. The fire fighting is still going on. We have sent one fire tender and more were called from Thane and Kalyan too,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.

As per the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire started in Krishna Promotion, a plastic company. A jumbo water tanker from Thane Balkum fire station was also sent to the spot.

Also Read: Maha budget: Concession in stamp duty for women, special SRPF battalion

As per the fire fighting team, the entire company premises have been burnt in the incident while the blaze continues to spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thane news fire tragedy maharashtra news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP