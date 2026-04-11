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Malabar Hill residents meet Lodha, express opposition to alternate reservoir plan

The meeting, convened by Lodha, saw residents reiterate concerns over loss of green cover and the expenditure on what they termed an unnecessary project. Lodha said the original plan to demolish large portions of the garden had been scrapped and that the revised proposal significantly reduces tree loss — from 389 trees to 79

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: Residents of Malabar Hill met MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, corporator Sunny Sanap and civic officials from the Water Supply Department on Friday evening to voice their opposition to the proposed 52-million-litre alternate water reservoir in Hanging Gardens.

Malabar Hill residents meet Lodha, express opposition to alternate reservoir plan

The meeting, convened by Lodha, saw residents reiterate concerns over loss of green cover and the expenditure on what they termed an unnecessary project. Lodha said the original plan to demolish large portions of the garden had been scrapped and that the revised proposal significantly reduces tree loss — from 389 trees to 79.

Urging residents to consider the updated plan, Lodha stressed the need to augment water infrastructure in the area, including repairs to the existing reservoir and construction of an alternate tank. He also suggested creating public amenities such as a senior citizens’ garden or parking facility atop the proposed structure.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said the residents’ proposal to repair the existing reservoir by isolating its five compartments was not feasible. Citing an IIT-Roorkee report, he said structural strengthening required for such repairs would inevitably disturb Hanging Gardens.

 
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