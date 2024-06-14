Malad doc finds human finger in ice cream cone, FIR registered

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a severed human finger in his ice cream cone on Wednesday evening. According to the complainant, Brandon Ferrao, his sister had come to visit, and he had ordered three ice creams from Yumno Ice Creams through an online grocery delivery app, which arrived around 10.10pm. A 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a severed human finger in his ice cream

In his statement to the police, he said as he took a bite of his butterscotch cone, he felt something unusual in his mouth. On checking properly, he was shocked to see a piece of finger-like flesh jetting out of the cone. Talking about the distressing experience, Ferrao said, “It was like someone’s finger was in my mouth, it was appalling,”

He then clicked a photo of the ice cream cone and cone and sent it to the Instagram page of the company. The customer care executives of the ice cream company called Ferrao and told him they were investigating the matter. However, till evening, when the complainant did not get any response from the company, he registered a complaint.

Based on Ferrao’s complaint, the Malad police booked unbeknown executives of the ice cream company under sections 272 (adulteration of food article), 273 (selling food or drink which has become noxious) and 336 (rash and dangerous act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and are further conducting a probe.

Ravi Adane, senior police inspector at Malad police station, said that the piece of flesh was not identifiable, and therefore, they sent it to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina in Santacruz to determine if it was human flesh or animal flesh.

Yummo Ice Creams said that after it received the customer’s complaint on Wednesday about the foreign object found in its product, the company escalated the matter. “We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level,” a company spokesperson said.

“Product quality and safety being our highest priority we were in the process to address the situation. Meanwhile, the matter was escalated, and an official Police complaint was filed by the customer.” Yummo Ice Creams said it will cooperate with the authorities in investigating the matter.

With inputs from Shylaja Varma