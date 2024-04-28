 Malad’s Khandwala college applies for cluster university | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malad’s Khandwala college applies for cluster university

ByNiraj Pandit
Apr 28, 2024 06:50 AM IST

MKES aims to form a cluster university with Nagindas Khandwala College & others, in line with state guidelines to enhance educational opportunities for students.

Mumbai: The Malad Kandivali Education Society (MKES) which runs three institutes in the suburbs is in the race to form a cluster university with Nagindas Khandwala College of Commerce, Arts and Management Studies, Shantaben Nagindas College of Science and MKES Law College under its ambit.

HT Image
HT Image

After the state released guidelines over the formation of cluster universities in November 2023, the higher education department received two applications – MKES and the Shree Warana Vibhag Shikshan Mandal, Kolhapur. At present, Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai, Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University, Mumbai, and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Satara, are the cluster universities in the state.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The aim of cluster universities is to reduce the burden on the state universities create a strong network of educational institutions and provide more opportunities to students. Professor Shailendra Deolankar, director, of higher education, said, “Several good educational institutes are ready to become a cluster university. We have received two applications, and three more educational institutes are in talks with the department.”

Khandwala College has a capacity of more than 10,000 students. Ancy Jose, group director, MKES, said, “With the New Education Policy, we are ready to go forward in the changing higher education structure. Currently, we have 25 undergraduate, 15 postgraduate and four PhD programmes in our colleges. We are hoping to get university status as per government norms.”

In order to form a group university, a minimum of two and a maximum of five aided or unaided colleges of the same management or educational institution will need to be amalgamated. All traditional and professional colleges, except agriculture and health sciences, can be included in the cluster university. The state government will assess more than five colleges or institutes for inclusion in the cluster university.

Additionally, the principal college of the cluster university should have been functioning for the last 20 years, with at least 2,000 students and enrolment of at least 4,000 students in the participating colleges should be added to this number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Malad’s Khandwala college applies for cluster university
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On