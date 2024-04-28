Malad’s Khandwala college applies for cluster university

Mumbai: The Malad Kandivali Education Society (MKES) which runs three institutes in the suburbs is in the race to form a cluster university with Nagindas Khandwala College of Commerce, Arts and Management Studies, Shantaben Nagindas College of Science and MKES Law College under its ambit. HT Image

After the state released guidelines over the formation of cluster universities in November 2023, the higher education department received two applications – MKES and the Shree Warana Vibhag Shikshan Mandal, Kolhapur. At present, Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai, Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate University, Mumbai, and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Satara, are the cluster universities in the state.

The aim of cluster universities is to reduce the burden on the state universities create a strong network of educational institutions and provide more opportunities to students. Professor Shailendra Deolankar, director, of higher education, said, “Several good educational institutes are ready to become a cluster university. We have received two applications, and three more educational institutes are in talks with the department.”

Khandwala College has a capacity of more than 10,000 students. Ancy Jose, group director, MKES, said, “With the New Education Policy, we are ready to go forward in the changing higher education structure. Currently, we have 25 undergraduate, 15 postgraduate and four PhD programmes in our colleges. We are hoping to get university status as per government norms.”

In order to form a group university, a minimum of two and a maximum of five aided or unaided colleges of the same management or educational institution will need to be amalgamated. All traditional and professional colleges, except agriculture and health sciences, can be included in the cluster university. The state government will assess more than five colleges or institutes for inclusion in the cluster university.

Additionally, the principal college of the cluster university should have been functioning for the last 20 years, with at least 2,000 students and enrolment of at least 4,000 students in the participating colleges should be added to this number.