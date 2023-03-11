Universal Birthday Song

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Happy Birthday You!

Yikes- it’s your birthday

Another one’s come

Another year’s gone

What’s done is done

Yikes- it’s your birthday

How could you forget!

It’s a date etched in memory

When your stopwatch resets

Another year gone

Where did it go?

It rushed past too fast

It meandered too slow

(And what did you gain

Besides a bit of weight?

You’ll have to ponder that one

While you refill your plate)

Yikes- it’s your birthday

You better have fun

Everybody wants you to

Each and every one

So, bring on the cake

Don’t forget candles too

And if there’s no lighter

What will we do?

So many calls to answer

So many texts

By the time you reply to Facebook

You’re sure to be vexed

Yikes -it’s your birthday

Bring on the guests

Spread your nets wide

Even the pests

If you’re a film star

There’s gotta’ be paps

To stand at the door

And click all the snaps

If you’re a plain Joe

The aim is the same

No paps at the door?

Just ‘Selfie’ the game

What about your outfit?

Don’t tell me you forgot!!

Quick! Get on an app

And flaunt what you bought

What else is left?

Ah yes, the streamers

The balloons and the buntings

And your Vodka- fuelled screamers

So, it’s your birthday

You better have fun

Another year of living

And journeying round the sun

Try to be mature

Give a speech on a stage

But whatever you do

Don’t act your age

You’re one year older

It’s a time to rejoice

One year more worn out

(But not out of choice)

No need to get maudlin

There will be gifts

And surprises and cheer

From loving spendthrifts

Also, there’ll be flowers

(That’s the best part for you)

Lilies and Anthuriums

And an Orchid or two

So, it’s your birthday

Try and look your best

Be grateful for the occasion

With spark and zest

(C’mon you curmudgeon

You can turn a new leaf

It’s your birthday for God’s sake

And life is so brief! )

So, it’s your birthday

You must have fun

A gift from the Gods

A trip round the sun

(Yikes- it’s your birthday

Another one’s come

Another year’s gone

What’s done is done)

You’re one year older

But any wiser for it?

Any advice for the young?

Or at least some wit?

No? No worries then

At least you’re here

Happy Birthday, You!

Have a great year!

-So, it’s your birthday

And what did you do?

You wrote another Birthday Song

-So, what else is new?