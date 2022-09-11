Malavika’s Mumbaistan: One of A Kind

‘What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?’ – Jean-Jacques Rousseau

She was the world’s longest reigning monarch, had appointed 15 UK prime Ministers, had a personal fortune of $600 million, which included spectacular pieces of art, jewellery and real estate and had presided over some of the century’s most historic moments, but it is noteworthy that what the late Queen Elizabeth 2 has been most remembered for are her human qualities of decency, warmth and kindness.

In tribute after tribute, this is among her qualities that are most alluded to. President Emmanuel Macron described her as ‘ a kind-hearted queen’; US President Joe Biden said ‘she moved us with her kindness’; Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo recalled her ‘friendliness, elegance, style and the sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties; And former US president Barack Obama said “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance,”.

And no surprise that the 96-year-old monarch was once again voted ‘ the most-liked member of the British Royal Family, in a survey conducted among adults in Great Britain earlier this year.

Indeed, kindness was a principle she lived by and often emphasised.

“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.” She’d said in one of her popular annual Christmas broadcasts.

***

“Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” – Scott Adams

Kindness is giving someone the benefit of doubt, allowing someone to get ahead of you in a queue because they’re tired, inviting a lonely diner to your table for a meal, paying someone a compliment when they least expect it, striking up a conversation at a party, to put someone at ease, giving hope to those who think they have none in their lives, reminding someone of their strength when they have forgotten they had any, or forgiving them when they cannot even forgive themselves.

It is the kind word spoken to lift a despairing heart; the shy smile exchanged with a random face on a busy street; the warm conversation you might have on the phone with a call centre service provider; the compliment you pay someone you might never meet again; the thoughtful act performed unasked for and the quiet deed of consideration that never seeks to be repaid or even discovered.

In fact, the best kind of kindness is that which is performed behind the scenes and seeks no attention or reward itself.

‘Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.’ said the late Princess Diana.

***

“Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” – Charles Glassman

In a world being increasingly torn apart by senseless acts of cruelty and random brutality, kindness is the most important thing we can bring to the table in any circumstance today. It is the Planet’s most precious resource, the need of the hour and the salve for a wounded civilization. Sometimes it can be found in strangers, mostly it arises out of the experience of pain and suffering and though it is often seen as wimpy and unfashionable or even cloying and insincere, it is a value unto itself and has the power to change a person’s life, costs the giver nothing and the best thing about it is that it is a self-perpetuating thing, creates a ripple effect and is never, ever wasted.

***

‘My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.’ The Dalai Lama

He might have been worth 29 billion dollars and had occupied some of the most exalted positions in corporate India, but it is to the late Cyrus Mistry’s enduring credit that one of the qualities that he has been most remembered for are those of decency, empathy and kindness. Ever since his tragic passing we have been afforded many tributes in his memory by those who knew him and what stands out in all of them are humility, consideration and thoughtfulness for others. Because in the end, people may or may not be impressed by your wealth, your power, your brilliance, or your success, but they will never forget your kindness. And if you possess all of the above and people still cite your kindness and consideration as your defining characteristic- that in my book is the true mark of your success.

As they say: in a world where you can be anything, be kind

Or as Henry James so wisely put it: “Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.”

So be kind folks - become one of a kind...