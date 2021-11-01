Malik claims link between Fadnavis and drug peddler; former CM hits back

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted pictures of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta, with Jaydeep Rana, who has been arrested in a drug peddling case, saying such people received protection under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik claimed Rana has good relations with Fadnavis. He added Rana funded the “Mumbai River Anthem”, which Amruta sang with singer Sonu Nigam.

Fadnavis refuted the allegations saying he will expose Malik’s links with the underworld after Diwali.

Malik said when Fadnavis was the chief minister, Amruta released the anthem in February 2018. Malik said Fadnavis, then minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and many others featured in it.

“It was directed by Sachin Gupta; the creative head was Manish Khanka and the finance head was Jaydeep Rana. Claims that anyone can take a picture when you are in public life will not work in this case. There is also another picture where both can be seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi,” said Malik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: On Wankhede’s ‘clean chit’ by caste panel official, Nawab Malik’s objection

He added he does not know who visited whose residence. “The matter... is related to the drug business. The role of Fadnavis in the matter needs to be probed. We demand an investigation either by a judicial commission or the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation),” Malik said.

He questioned why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) let off people who were close to the BJP. “Fadnavis knew everything. Some drug peddlers were also associated with the BJP and I will expose this one by one. I have doubts that drug cartel used to run under his protection.”

Fadnavis hit out at Malik for levelling the allegations and added Rana has nothing to do with them. “We were just helping them in a social cause. The accused took pictures with me as well, but Malik is intentionally targeting my wife. It shows their culture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added he will produce proof of Malik’s alleged underworld links before the media and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. “Malik is trying to pressurise the NCB by levelling allegations so that the charge sheet against his son-in-law is weakened. The NCB will not buckle under any pressure. The law will take its own course.”

Malik has alleged that the NCB framed his son-in-law in a fake case and that a court vindicated them by saying so in its bail order.

Malik said ever since the Shiv Sena-led government was formed in Maharashtra, Fadnavis’s “frontman” Niraj Gunde has been visiting offices of central agencies. He added money was being taken for transfers. Malik alleged big drug peddlers were let off. “I believe the entire drug business is following Fadnavis’s instructions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik also claimed Fadnavis ensured Sameer Wankhede was transferred to NCB, Mumbai. “He was brought to... frame innocents so that drug cartels can be run easily in Mumbai and Goa,” Malik said, who has also levelled a series of charges against Wankhede.

After Fadnavis said he will expose Malik’s alleged underworld links, the minister tweeted he was ready.

Fadnavis referred to Gunde and added he has not committed any offence. “He is being targeted because he keeps exposing the NCP on social media. Not only me, but even chief minister Uddhav Thackeray shares cordial relations with Gunde.”