Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Malwani hooch tragedy: 8 cops let off with minor penalties
mumbai news

Malwani hooch tragedy: 8 cops let off with minor penalties

Six years after 106 people lost their lives due to consumption of spurious liquor, eight policemen, who were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in connection with the July 2015 Malwani hooch tragedy, are let off with minor penalties such as small pay cuts and fines equalling to a month’s basic pay
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:19 AM IST
HT Image

Six years after 106 people lost their lives due to consumption of spurious liquor, eight policemen, who were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in connection with the July 2015 Malwani hooch tragedy, are let off with minor penalties such as small pay cuts and fines equalling to a month’s basic pay.

Those who faced departmental enquiry after the tragedy included senior police inspector Prakash Patil (retired); sub-inspectors Shankar Gharge (retired) and Manisha Shirsat; head constable Ram Milan Singh; and constables Arun Jadhav, Sanjay Mane, Pravin Bhosale and Vilas Desai.

A police officer said Patil and Gharge have received a pay cut of 2,000 each from their pension for two years, which translates into monetary loss of 48,000 for each of them. The remaining six cops will have to pay fine of a month’s basic pay, the officer added.

These personnel were suspended immediately after 106 people died and over 70 others were rendered disabled in the tragedy. Most of the victims were construction workers, sewage cleaners, sweepers, and other daily wagers from Malwani.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra suspends IFS officer over forest officer suicide case

Maharashtra: BJP terms MVA probe committee an eyewash

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena reconstitutes panel of party spokespersons

Maharashtra: MVA’s show of unity at Bal Thackeray memorial event

The then Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria had ordered suspension of these eight policemen posted at beat chowkie under Malwani police station within whose jurisdiction the tragedy happened. He had also ordered departmental proceedings against them.

During pendency of the inquiry, two of the eight policemen retired and suspension of the remaining six was revoked and they were allowed to resume duty.

Mumbai Police’s crime branch had investigated the case registered in connection with the tragedy and had charged 16 accused with murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt by poison etc. The police officer said the trial is yet to conclude.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP