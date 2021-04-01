Malwani hooch tragedy: 8 cops let off with minor penalties

Six years after 106 people lost their lives due to consumption of spurious liquor, eight policemen, who were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in connection with the July 2015 Malwani hooch tragedy, are let off with minor penalties such as small pay cuts and fines equalling to a month’s basic pay.

Those who faced departmental enquiry after the tragedy included senior police inspector Prakash Patil (retired); sub-inspectors Shankar Gharge (retired) and Manisha Shirsat; head constable Ram Milan Singh; and constables Arun Jadhav, Sanjay Mane, Pravin Bhosale and Vilas Desai.

A police officer said Patil and Gharge have received a pay cut of ₹2,000 each from their pension for two years, which translates into monetary loss of ₹48,000 for each of them. The remaining six cops will have to pay fine of a month’s basic pay, the officer added.

These personnel were suspended immediately after 106 people died and over 70 others were rendered disabled in the tragedy. Most of the victims were construction workers, sewage cleaners, sweepers, and other daily wagers from Malwani.

The then Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria had ordered suspension of these eight policemen posted at beat chowkie under Malwani police station within whose jurisdiction the tragedy happened. He had also ordered departmental proceedings against them.

During pendency of the inquiry, two of the eight policemen retired and suspension of the remaining six was revoked and they were allowed to resume duty.

Mumbai Police’s crime branch had investigated the case registered in connection with the tragedy and had charged 16 accused with murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt by poison etc. The police officer said the trial is yet to conclude.