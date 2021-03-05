Man accused of cyber fraud gets bail in Mumbai

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday granted bail to a 25-year-old man, accused of making crores through cyber fraud across the country, a month after he was arrested for allegedly duping a Mumbai businessman in December 2019. Police said Badri Jeevanlal Mandal faces eight cyber fraud cases in Mumbai and many more across the country. “He has made crores of rupees from the cyber fraud activities and has bought a bungalow, cars, bike from the fraud money. He also splurged money on his girlfriend,” said inspector Raja Bidkar of Mumbai’s DB Marg police station.

Mandal was arrested from his native Jharkhand for allegedly posing as an executive from an e-wallet service provider, accessing the businessman’s phone to dupe him of ₹1.70 lakh on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer details.

Also Read | SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months

The prosecution opposed Mandal’s bail application citing his history of cyber fraud. Mandal’s lawyer, Sunil Pandey, argued there is no substantial piece of evidence against his client. “Other co-accused in the case have already got bail in the case,” Pandey said.

Mandal was granted bail in lieu of ₹25,000 personal bond and surety of the same amount.