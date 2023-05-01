Man, wife booked for assaulting mother

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man and his wife were booked for allegedly assaulting his mother over a petty domestic issue. The accused have been identified as Navin Tiwari and Priya Tiwari.

“We have booked the two accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (endangering the life or personal safety of another person) and 504 (intentional breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” said senior inspector Rajendra Mulik from Kherwadi Police Station. He said that the police are being cautious in the case as it is a family matter and trying to establish the exact sequence of events. (Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, the complainant – Suman Tiwari, a resident of Maharashtra Nagar, Bandra East – lives with her husband and younger son on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building. The upper floor is occupied by her elder sons Navin and his wife Priya.

“On Friday night, Navin and Priya had an argument with the complainant over a noise coming from the upper floor,” said a police officer. “The couple started abusing Suman from their balcony. In the course of the argument, Priya allegedly pushed her mother-in-law who fell on a door nearby.”

Suman lost consciousness and sustained injuries on her head, chest and stomach.

The complainant further said that the two accused ran away on seeing her state and it was her younger son who took her to the hospital later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have booked the two accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (endangering the life or personal safety of another person) and 504 (intentional breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” said senior inspector Rajendra Mulik from Kherwadi Police Station. He said that the police are being cautious in the case as it is a family matter and trying to establish the exact sequence of events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON