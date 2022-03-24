Man arrested for assaulting traffic police in Ulhasnagar

A 52-year-old traffic constable who was trying to resolve a fight in Ulhasnagar was injured after a person involved in the fight assaulted him.

The Ulhasnagar police have booked and arrested a person for attacking the constable and getting involved in a fight in the middle of a road. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon around a ‘gola’ (flavoured ice) cart.

With rising temperatures, several people had gathered around a cold drink stall in Nehru Chowk in Ulhasnagar. The accused, Rajesh Kataria, a 45-year-old resident of the same area, went to buy ice from the vendor. He paid merely ₹5 while the vendor demanded more money. The two started arguing and got into a fight. The man blocked the road leading to traffic when the constable, Akash Chavan, intervened.

An officer from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The constable was trying to resolve the traffic issue and was asking the people to stop fighting. But the accused didn’t listen and attacked him. He started beating the cop and attacked others who came to the rescue. His shirt was torn by the accused while Chavan also suffered minor injuries. Immediately, police reached the spot and arrested Kataria. He has been booked under IPC Sections 353, 323, 504, 506.”

