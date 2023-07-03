Drunk man stabs friend to death over old dispute

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 33-year-old friend by stabbing him multiple times over a previous enmity during the wee hours in Mulund West. The victim, Mukesh Shetty, was rushed to the hospital but died receiving treatment around 4am on Monday, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Yash Ramdas Kothinti, 21, works in a private firm and lives with his family in Siddharth Nagar, Mulund West. Shetty used to work in a private firm and knew Kothinti for a long time, and lived in the same locality.

They fought over some issues five months ago when Shetty and his brothers’ assaulted him. However, Kothinti did not file any complaint as the matter was resolved, said a police officer.

The incident occurred near the Ashirwad building, BMC colony in Mulund (West). Shetty had gone there to escort his wife to his sister’s place in the building.

When Shetty reached the gate, Kothinti was there, and they started chatting. Kothinti was drunk and asked him why he had assaulted him earlier, and the argument turned into a fight. Kothinti was carrying a knife and stabbed Shetty in the abdomen, ribs and on his thigh, said Purshottam Karad, Deputy commissioner of police.

After stabbing Shetty, he fled from the spot. Hearing Shetty’s scream, the residents of the building gathered, and Shetty’s wife and relatives also came and rushed him to Savarkar Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

The police were informed, and they started a manhunt for Kothinti. He was traced in the vicinity and arrested under the charge of murder, said Karad

