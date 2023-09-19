Man arrested for making bomb hoax call in drunken state

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call in a drunken state to the Mumbai police control room on Monday, claiming that a few people were making bombs in Borivali East and a terrorist group is training them.

The accused, identified as Anil Sitaram Sasane, a resident of Patra Chawl in Goregaon West, works as a driver. According to the police, around 4am on Monday, the police control room received a call where the caller informed the on-duty constable that a group of 20 to 25 people was making bombs in Borivali East and they were associated with a terrorist organisation.

“The on-duty police personnel asked the caller some questions, seeking further details, but the caller suddenly hung up. Our teams then identified and visited the spot and found that some young men were decorating a Ganpati pandal. We then traced Sasane to his house,” an officer from Bangur Nagar police station said.

The caller was drunk when he made the call and before that, he had an argument with some others who were decorating the Ganpati pandal, he said, adding, “He initially denied making the call, however, when we checked his phone, we found that he had dialled the number of Mumbai police control.”

Sasane was booked under sections 505(1)B statements conducing to public mischief and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.