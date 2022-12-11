Man arrested for molesting 5 minor girls in Dadar hall

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday night for allegedly molesting five minor girls while fixing a collar mic at a community hall in Dadar.

The five, all Class V students, were rehearsing for a drama on Thursday. It was scheduled to be held as part of their school’s annual day function.

The girls, who had attended a programme on good touch and bad touch, informed their parents about the incident. The school authorities were subsequently informed and a case was registered at Shivaji Park police station on Friday night.

“The hall management had assigned the responsibility for the function to Vinaykumar Rai. The girls complained that he touched them inappropriately while fixing the collar mic on their dresses,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Rai is a resident of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon West.

