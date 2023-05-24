Solapur man held for insensitive post on deity

PANVEL: A man accused of posting objectionable comments against the much revered Aai Ekvira Devi, on social media, has been arrested by Panvel Taluka police from Solapur. Police are looking out for his accomplice.

Ekvira Devi is a much revered goddess in Maharashtra especially by the Agri, Koli and Karadi community whose Kuldevi she is. Her temple is located near Karla Caves at Lonavala.

The post on Instagram mentioning her was reported to Panvel taluka police station by the local residents.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Pankaj Dahane, “We confirmed the complaint was factual and the objectionable message had been posted prior to 3.30 pm on May 18. The accused had used words that hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Agri, Koli, Karadi community and in fact the residents of Maharashtra.”

He added, “A complaint was formally registered by Kiran Pawar, a resident of Panvel Koliwada and a case was registered under IPC section 295(A) on May 19 for deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings by insulting religion or reli­gious beliefs. Senior inspector Anil Patil’s team investigated the matter using cyber and technical tools and managed to identify the culprit.”

Informed Dahane, “The investigations revealed that the accused was Shekhar alias Shailesh Balasaheb Shendge, 36 a resident of Shreepur village in Malshiras Taluka of Solapur district. With the help of Panvel city police station crime branch officer Rahul Shinde and his team, the accused was nabbed on the night of May 21 from Malshiras and formally arrested on May 22.”

Informed Dahane, “The accused has confessed to have committed the crime. We are now looking out for one more accused in the case.”