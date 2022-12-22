Man arrested for pushing wife out of moving auto, released on bail

Thane: The 34-year-old man, who reportedly pushed his 29-year-old wife out of a moving autorickshaw was arrested on Tuesday midnight. However, the accused, Krishnanand Sinha, was later released on bail.

The incident happened on December 17. The 29-year-old woman, Pooja Sinha, suffered severe injuries on her head. Followed by the incident, the woman’s sister, Shalini Singh, 20, filed a complaint with Kopri police station on Monday. As per Shalini, the incident took place when Pooja was at a salon in Ghatkopar where she works.

The accused was arrested by the police under sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 498 A (husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 504, 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Since the charges against the accused were bailable, he got bail. We will investigate the case further. The husband is an alcoholic and used to torture her over money and also taunt her for dowry. The wife has decided not to live at her husband’s place for now,” Mamta D’souza, senior police inspector, Kopri police station, said.

“My brother-in-law had asked her for money, but my sister asked him to wait as her salary was awaited. That day he reached her workplace and pulled her out of the salon and punched her on the nose. Then he took her in the autorickshaw and suddenly pushed her out of the vehicle. A couple had come to her rescue when they saw her lying on the road. However, my brother-in-law returned to the spot and picked her up and went to their home,” Shalini said.

“After that, she was hit by an iron rod multiple-time. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law took her to Shivaji Hospital and told the hospital that she fell off a bus. After treatment, she managed to escape from the house and came to our house in Kopri and narrated the incident. We admitted her to a private hospital,” Shalini added.

The family confirmed that Pooja is out of danger, but still under medical treatment.

