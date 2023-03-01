Man arrested for sexually assaulting three minor sisters in Byculla

Mumbai. A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor sisters — aged seven, five and four years— in his neighborhood in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Byculla (East).

The accused allegedly lured the three minors to his place under the pretext of giving them noodles and sexually assaulted them. The kids managed to escape from his house and told their mother about the incident. After the mother registered a complaint, the Sir JJ Marg police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

The complainant mother, who hails from Bihar, does household work and lives with her three daughters and her husband, who does odd jobs.

According to the statement given to the police by the mother, her daughters told her that while she was away at work on Sunday night at around 9pm, the accused ‘uncle’ living in their neighborhood, called the three sisters to his place under the pretext of giving them noodles.

“When the three girls went to his place, he locked the doors from inside. Then he molested and sexually assaulted the girls,” the mother stated in her statement.

When the girls managed to get out of the house, they went home and told their mother, who had returned from work, about the incident. Shocked, the mother took the girls to the Sir JJ Marg police station and lodged a complaint.

The three girls were taken to the JJ Hospital for medical examination and after the registration of an FIR, a hunt was launched for the accused. He was arrested at around 4am. The accused has been booked under sections 376, 376B, 377, 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 5 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“On the basis of the mother’s complaint, we have registered an FIR and arrested the accused immediately. He was produced in the court and was sent to police custody up to March 4,” said Subhash Borade, senior inspector, Sir JJ Marg police station.

“We are checking if the accused has targeted other children in the area,” another officer said.