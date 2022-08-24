Man asks employee to look for another job, gets stabbed multiple times

Mumbai A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after the businessman asked him to find another job.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 pm at Om Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd in Andheri (W). Maulik Shah, 58, who owns the firm, and one of his employees, Satish Pawar, were stabbed by another employee Omkar Gangan, 35, a resident of Charkop.

Shah had asked Gangan to find another job. “Though Gangan’s performance was satisfactory, Shah had told him that there were several complaints against him. So, for a better future, he should find another job. Mostly, Gangan used to work from home,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.

On Monday, Gangan called up Shah after he was told to look for another job and came to the office on Tuesday. When Shah came to office, Gangan allegedly entered his cabin and started stabbing him, said the police officer.

He stabbed him multiple times on stomach, chest, back, and on his right hand when he tried to stop him. Gangan also stabbed his colleague Satish who went to help Shah after hearing the commotion.

“We rushed both of them to Cooper Hospital in Juhu and our team arrested Gangan. We also managed to seize a button knife from the accused that was used to commit the crime,” said the police officer.

The police have booked Gangan for attempt to murder.