Man asks employee to look for another job, gets stabbed multiple times
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after the businessman asked him to find another job
Mumbai A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after the businessman asked him to find another job.
According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 pm at Om Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd in Andheri (W). Maulik Shah, 58, who owns the firm, and one of his employees, Satish Pawar, were stabbed by another employee Omkar Gangan, 35, a resident of Charkop.
Shah had asked Gangan to find another job. “Though Gangan’s performance was satisfactory, Shah had told him that there were several complaints against him. So, for a better future, he should find another job. Mostly, Gangan used to work from home,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.
On Monday, Gangan called up Shah after he was told to look for another job and came to the office on Tuesday. When Shah came to office, Gangan allegedly entered his cabin and started stabbing him, said the police officer.
He stabbed him multiple times on stomach, chest, back, and on his right hand when he tried to stop him. Gangan also stabbed his colleague Satish who went to help Shah after hearing the commotion.
“We rushed both of them to Cooper Hospital in Juhu and our team arrested Gangan. We also managed to seize a button knife from the accused that was used to commit the crime,” said the police officer.
The police have booked Gangan for attempt to murder.
-
Smartphone found with woman prisoner in Indore jail; probe on, guard suspended
A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Payal was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report sought from officials within 24 hours. During interrogation, the accused claimed she was an engineering graduate, Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter said.
-
Fraud poses as customs official, cheats at least 11 of ₹48 lakh
Mumbai A Bhandup resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating at least 11 people to the tune of ₹48 lakh by posing as a customs officer and promising to get them vehicles seized by the department at throwaway prices. The accused has offences registered against him in three more police stations in Maharashtra, and the number of his victims is expected to rise as the investigation proceeds.
-
Kejriwal calls spl House session, to meet AAP MLAs too amid horse-trading claims
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure Kejriwal's' party's MLAs. The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads - first over the issue of freebies, then over CBI raids on party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
-
Koliwadas redevelopment gets green signal from state
Mumbai: In a boost to the development of the koliwadas in Mumbai, the state government has green signalled the cluster redevelopment of these settlements in the city. They are spread across areas like Colaba, Worli, Sion, Dharavi and Versova. The koliwadas, which had been demarcated and identified as such, will not be redeveloped as slum rehabilitation authority projects, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured. “The koliwadas are our heritage and must be conserved,” added Fadnavis.
-
Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics