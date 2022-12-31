Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man attempts to kill ex-girlfriend, arrested

Man attempts to kill ex-girlfriend, arrested

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend with a knife for breaking up with him. The accused has been identified as Rajendra Parab, a resident of Borivali East. According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place at 6.30pm on Thursday

HT Image
HT Image
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend with a knife for breaking up with him.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Parab, a resident of Borivali East.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place at 6.30pm on Thursday when the woman, who works in an imitation jewellery shop in Appapada area of Goregaon East, was walking towards Pushpa Park bus stop in Malad East.

“Parab had brought along a fruit cutting knife. He grabbed her arm and pulled her back and slashed her throat. As he fled, a bystander rushed the woman to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where she is undergoing treatment. She is stable,” a police officer said.

The 24-year-old woman had got acquainted with Parab in December 2021, while visiting an eatery owned by her colleague’s sister. Around six months ago, the woman told her father about Parab and that she wanted to marry him. However, the woman’s father objected to the match.

The woman then decided to break up with him as he used to doubt that she was cheating on him. “The woman told Parab that she was not interested in him, but he would call her up every day and stalk her after she got out of her office. He would turn up at her workplace every day and pick fights with her,” the police said.

After the woman called up her parents and informed them about the incident, an FIR was registered. “We have arrested Parab for attempted murder,” the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out