Man booked for claiming ownership of Deonar ACP office

MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man was booked for allegedly trying to usurp government land in Chembur where the office of the assistant commissioner of police of Deonar division is located.

According to the Tilak Nagar police officials, when they carried out an enquiry, they learnt that the man who claimed ownership of the land had forged documents like the 7/12 extract and the map of the area to show the land belonged to his family. He had gone ahead and even put up a board warning that action would be taken against people who trespassed the land.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, they have registered a case against Rajan Gulhane, 45, a resident of Tilak Nagar. Gulhane had given an application to the Tilak Nagar police that the Deonar ACP office the plot beside the office and an adjoining dilapidated shed belonged to him. The application was given in May 2023, with supporting documents like the 7/12 extract and the map of the plot in which his father’s name was written in the column of the owner of the plot located in Goradia Nagar in Chembur.

Meanwhile, there was already a dispute going on between the state government in whose possession the land was, and the salt department of the central government and the matter was pending before the Bombay high court after the Central Government moved a notice of motion.

The central authorities have already put up a board on the said land that the matter is pending in HC. Gulhane fixed his board on the salt department’s board claiming that the land belonged to him after which the salt department also gave an application to the police against Gulhane.

“We carried out a detailed enquiry into the matter talking to various government departments like the land record department and found that the land documents were forged by Gulhane, a Navi Mumbai resident. We are yet to make any arrests in the case then only the motive will become clear,” said senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, Deepak Bagul.

The police said Gulhane has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said Gulhane had been claiming that the land was owned by his father.

