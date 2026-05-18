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Man booked for duping widow of 7 cr through GST fraud, loan assistance promise

Man booked for duping widow of ₹7 cr through GST fraud, loan assistance promise

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, One person was booked for allegedly cheating a woman through false promises of financial assistance and business loans after the death of her husband, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Man booked for duping widow of 7 cr through GST fraud, loan assistance promise

The Bangur Nagar police station official identified the accused as Bharat Singh alias Johnny, who allegedly obtained complainant Sonia Ambavat's GST login credentials, password and important documents and carried out fake transactions to the tune of 7 crore in her company's name.

"The fraud came to light when GST officials visited her residence. Sonia Ambavat, a resident of Malad, had started a catering business. In June 2025, her husband Anil Ambavat had introduced her to the accused, who allegedly claimed he could arrange a business loan and help them establish a food truck business," the official said.

After Anil Ambavat's death in October last year, Singh remained in regular contact with the family and gained their trust by offering financial support for household expenses and their child's school fees, he said.

A case has been registered against Singh and further probe is underway, the official informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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