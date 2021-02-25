Man booked for instant divorce in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have booked a man for allegedly divorcing his wife under the criminalised triple talaq practice minutes after his mother got pre-arrest bail in a dowry harassment case.

Police said the couple, Ayub Aslam Shaikh and Heena Parveen Shaikh, got married in 2013. They added the man allegedly began harassing his wife for a dowry to buy a two-wheeler. The woman allegedly suffered a miscarriage as the harassment allegedly continued even as her mother bought him a two-wheeler.

Shaikh also allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from his in-laws and mortgaged her ornaments before returning to Saudi Arabia where he worked.

Shaikh was arrested for the harassment upon his return and spent 10-months in jail before his wife filed a domestic violence case against him. The woman has also accused Shaikh of remarrying.