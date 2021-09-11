Man booked for kidnapping, raping orchestra bar singer in Navi Mumbai

The Kamothe police on Friday booked a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 25-year-old singer of an orchestra bar, officials said.

According to the police, the survivor worked at a bar at Panvel. The accused used to be her friend earlier, but they had a fight a few months ago following which she registered a case of harassment against him at Panvel city police station.

Smita Jadhav, senior inspector of Kamothe police station said, “On Wednesday night when the survivor was returning from work in a taxi, the accused accosted her at Kamothe and then forcefully took her to his car. He then took her to a lodge and then forced himself on her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she approached the police, and then fled the spot. Prima facie it appears that the accused was trying to take revenge since the harassment case was registered against him.”

The survivor was too scared to approach the police. On Friday she mustered courage and registered an FIR against the accused at APMC police station. The case was later transferred to Kamothe police as she was kidnapped from their jurisdiction.

“The accused has been booked under sections 376, 363 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” Jadhav said.