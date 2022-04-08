Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man dead after falling in gap between platform and footboard while alighting from moving train in Kalyan

A 52-year-old man is dead at Kalyan railway station while alighting from an outstation train and falling into the gap between the platform and the footboard on Thursday evening; railway officials say the deceased lost balance while alighting from the moving train
A 52-year-old man is dead after falling in the gap between the platform and footboard while alighting from a moving train at Kalyan station on Thursday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 05:02 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

A 52-year-old man died at Kalyan railway station while alighting from an outstation train and falling into the gap between the platform and the footboard on Thursday evening.

As per the railway officials at Kalyan railway station, Pradip Bhangale, 52, who worked as a contractor for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) lost his balance while alighting from the moving train.

A resident of Kalyan, Bhangale was travelling from Bhusawal to Kalyan on Thursday when the incident took place.

The incident that occurred at platform No. 5 of Kalyan railway station was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the station.. The deceased was taken to the nearby Rukminibai Hospital for post-mortem.

“He tried alighting from the moving train, lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform before anybody could pull him out. The incident was very shocking for the other commuters,” said an officer of Railway Police Force, Kalyan.

“Regular announcements are made at the station asking the passengers to not alight from a moving train. However, in several incidents, passengers are found doing so and they end up risking their lives. In most cases, our staff present at the spot manage to pull out the passengers. However, sometimes, it is fatal,” added the officer.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

