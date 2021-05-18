Man dies as tree falls on autorickshaw in Ulhasnagar; TMC cancels vaccination drive

One person died after a tree fell down on an autorickshaw at Ulhasnagar on Monday evening due to the heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Two passengers, who were in the auto at the time, were taken to the hospital. In another case, a 40-year-old man was stuck in his car at Naupada after a tree fell on top of it. He was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital after the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rescued him.

Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC, Thane, said, “Within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, there were 59 incidents of tree fall and 20 incidents of tree branches falling. Moreover, a portion of a building in Lokmanya Nagar collapsed and the slab plaster of a society in Mumbra also fell down. There were no casualties in both the incidents. There are three cases of waterlogging at Nitin Signal, Court Naka and Rabodi areas.”

“There have been 123 incidents of disruptions all around the city on Monday. There was an unfortunate death of a 50-year-old man after a tree fell down on the autorickshaw he was travelling in with a co-passenger. Both were taken to the hospital immediately, but one of them succumbed,” said Dr Yuvraj Bhadane, spokesperson, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, a tree fell down on an overhead wire along the railway tracks near Dombivli station in the afternoon, leading to a tree top catching fire. There were no casualties and the situation was brought under control within a few minutes. However, it affected train services for a few hours. Incessant rains in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli affected the vaccination drive as well.

TMC had scheduled vaccination at 20 centres on Monday but had to cancel the drive due to rains. The decision to this effect was announced around 9am. Some citizens who visited the centre had to return. “Although we stay near the vaccination centre, it was difficult to get a slot for the second dose due to the shortage of vaccines. On Monday, owing to the cyclone alert there were very few crowd outside these centres, so we decided to go ahead with the vaccination and were waiting outside the centre for half an hour when they announced there will not be any vaccination,” said Abhijit DEuskar, 72, resident of Balkum.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of TMC, said, “Owing to the current situation, we have called off the vaccination drive for Tuesday within TMC limits.” Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation managed to complete the vaccination drive on Monday with only three centres functioning for the day.

One person died after a tree fell down on an autorickshaw at Ulhasnagar on Monday evening due to the heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Two passengers, who were in the auto at the time, were taken to the hospital. In another case, a 40-year-old man was stuck in his car at Naupada after a tree fell on top of it. He was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital after the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rescued him. Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC, Thane, said, “Within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, there were 59 incidents of tree fall and 20 incidents of tree branches falling. Moreover, a portion of a building in Lokmanya Nagar collapsed and the slab plaster of a society in Mumbra also fell down. There were no casualties in both the incidents. There are three cases of waterlogging at Nitin Signal, Court Naka and Rabodi areas.” “There have been 123 incidents of disruptions all around the city on Monday. There was an unfortunate death of a 50-year-old man after a tree fell down on the autorickshaw he was travelling in with a co-passenger. Both were taken to the hospital immediately, but one of them succumbed,” said Dr Yuvraj Bhadane, spokesperson, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Class 10 exams cancelled: Bombay HC directs boards to reply to PIL on assessment methods As cases drop, number of covid tests halved in Mumbai IIT-Bombay designs prototype to reuse oxygen for patients on ventilators 3 Covid jumbo centres in Mumbai to remain shut for 10 days for repair works Meanwhile, a tree fell down on an overhead wire along the railway tracks near Dombivli station in the afternoon, leading to a tree top catching fire. There were no casualties and the situation was brought under control within a few minutes. However, it affected train services for a few hours. Incessant rains in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli affected the vaccination drive as well. TMC had scheduled vaccination at 20 centres on Monday but had to cancel the drive due to rains. The decision to this effect was announced around 9am. Some citizens who visited the centre had to return. “Although we stay near the vaccination centre, it was difficult to get a slot for the second dose due to the shortage of vaccines. On Monday, owing to the cyclone alert there were very few crowd outside these centres, so we decided to go ahead with the vaccination and were waiting outside the centre for half an hour when they announced there will not be any vaccination,” said Abhijit DEuskar, 72, resident of Balkum. Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of TMC, said, “Owing to the current situation, we have called off the vaccination drive for Tuesday within TMC limits.” Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation managed to complete the vaccination drive on Monday with only three centres functioning for the day.