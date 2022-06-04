Man dies by suicide after fight with wife in Vashi village

A 29-year-old man from Vashi village died by suicide at 11.25pm on Friday after a fight with his wife.

After a domestic quarrel between the husband and wife, the wife walked out of the house along with their five-year-old son and stood outside the door with the child on Friday night.

After standing outside for more than half-an-hour, she decided to go inside the house when she found her husband hanging. The wife raised an alarm asking for help from nearby residents and also called her relatives, after which they came and brought her husband down and rushed to Vashi Municipal Hospital.

“He was declared dead on admission and we registered a case as per 174 of Criminal Procedure Code,” an officer from Vashi police station said.