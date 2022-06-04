Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man dies by suicide after fight with wife in Vashi village

Man dies by suicide after fight with wife in Vashi village; after a domestic quarrel between the husband and wife, the wife walked out of the house with their five-year-old son; after half-an-hour, she went inside the house to find her husband hanging
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

A 29-year-old man from Vashi village died by suicide at 11.25pm on Friday after a fight with his wife.

After a domestic quarrel between the husband and wife, the wife walked out of the house along with their five-year-old son and stood outside the door with the child on Friday night.

After standing outside for more than half-an-hour, she decided to go inside the house when she found her husband hanging. The wife raised an alarm asking for help from nearby residents and also called her relatives, after which they came and brought her husband down and rushed to Vashi Municipal Hospital.

“He was declared dead on admission and we registered a case as per 174 of Criminal Procedure Code,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

