Man dies by suicide after stabbing woman, her teenage daughter

MUMBAI: After knifing a 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, a 30-year-old Chembur man died by suicide on Thursday by stabbing himself 20 times in the chest and neck, according to police officials. Both the mother and her daughter somehow managed to rush out of their home and are currently recuperating at Sion Hospital.

The Nehru Nagar police officials said the motive behind the attack is not clear yet but the man was known to the woman and her husband. They have registered a case of attempt to murder against the man, a resident of Saibaba Nagar near Shell Colony in Chembur. The accused used to run a stall on the footpath near Chembur Bridge. He got married in May this year and his wife lives at his native place in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter live in the same vicinity along with other members of their family. The woman’s husband sells readymade clothes on a footpath near Chembur Bridge. The victim’s husband and the accused knew one another and the man used to visit their home for the past three years for lunch and dinner every day. But for the last two months, he stopped coming to the victim’s place, said a police official.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 10pm when the man came to their residence when the mother and the daughter were home. The woman’s husband was at work, said a police officer. The man entered the house and closed the door. The woman tried to stop him, asking why he was closing the door and why did he come?

The man was angry and he removed the knife from his pocket and started stabbing the woman. He stabbed her hands and neck, said senior inspector Mohammed Saudagar of the Nehru Nagar police station.

Her daughter then tried to save her but in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed her also and she sustained injuries on her hand and neck, said Saudagar. Both the Mother and daughter then somehow managed to rush out of home and save themselves from further assault. The man then closed the door and stabbed himself more than 20 times in his neck, abdomen, and chest, added Saudagar.

The police were informed about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot. Trio was taken to the Sion Hospital where the man was declared dead during treatment, said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput.

Mother and daughter are out of danger and the doctor said their conditions are stable now. We have recorded the mother’s statement, but the reason is still not clear. The victim’s family and the man had good relations and even the victim and her family had attended the man’s wedding at his native place in May, added Rajput.

We will investigate the matter and the man’s family has been informed about his death and his family is on their way to Mumbai, added Saudagar.

