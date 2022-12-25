Man dupes professor of 9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter, arrested

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a south Mumbai professor of ₹9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter and providing her with a job in the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The 65-year-old complainant created a profile of her 36-year-old daughter on a matrimonial site in 2019.

The arrested accused – Sachin Shinde – a resident of Andheri (East), approached the victim after seeing the daughter’s profile and showed his interest in the wedding. Both exchanged their contact numbers for further discussion and while giving his details, Shinde claimed that he operated a hotel in the western suburbs and had an annual income of ₹10 to ₹12 lakh.

Eventually, the victim told the accused that her daughter was seeking a job. Shinde assured her that he would use his contacts in the AAI and help her daughter get a job there. Shinde, however, said that she would have to pay at least ₹10 to ₹15 lakh, said a police officer.

The victim agreed and the accused took money in several instalments between August 2019 to October 2022. The victim alleged that she paid the maximum amount through online payment and some in cash.

The complaint states that while awaiting the job offer, whenever she asked about her daughter’s marriage with Shinde, he avoided the discussion and disconnected the call. She then approached the Azad Maidan police and an FIR was registered on December 8 against the accused.

Police investigated the matter and based on the technical evidence and mobile location searched for the accused and arrested him from Andheri on Saturday evening.

The accused was produced in the holiday court on Sunday and was remanded to police custody till December 27 for further investigation.