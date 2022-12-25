Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man dupes professor of 9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter, arrested

Man dupes professor of 9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter, arrested

mumbai news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:41 PM IST

The arrested accused – Sachin Shinde – a resident of Andheri (East), approached the victim after seeing the daughter’s profile in a matrimonial site.

Man dupes professor of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter, arrested
Man dupes professor of 9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter, arrested
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a south Mumbai professor of 9.89 lakh on the pretext of marrying her daughter and providing her with a job in the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The 65-year-old complainant created a profile of her 36-year-old daughter on a matrimonial site in 2019.

The arrested accused – Sachin Shinde – a resident of Andheri (East), approached the victim after seeing the daughter’s profile and showed his interest in the wedding. Both exchanged their contact numbers for further discussion and while giving his details, Shinde claimed that he operated a hotel in the western suburbs and had an annual income of 10 to 12 lakh.

Eventually, the victim told the accused that her daughter was seeking a job. Shinde assured her that he would use his contacts in the AAI and help her daughter get a job there. Shinde, however, said that she would have to pay at least 10 to 15 lakh, said a police officer.

The victim agreed and the accused took money in several instalments between August 2019 to October 2022. The victim alleged that she paid the maximum amount through online payment and some in cash.

The complaint states that while awaiting the job offer, whenever she asked about her daughter’s marriage with Shinde, he avoided the discussion and disconnected the call. She then approached the Azad Maidan police and an FIR was registered on December 8 against the accused.

Police investigated the matter and based on the technical evidence and mobile location searched for the accused and arrested him from Andheri on Saturday evening.

The accused was produced in the holiday court on Sunday and was remanded to police custody till December 27 for further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out