MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly fled with a Hyundai Creta car hired from an app-based rental service. The owner of the stolen car is a doctor who lives in the Ghatkopar area. Man flees with car booked on rental app

Police said the car was booked by a Bhiwandi resident for three days - November 18-21 - but he handed it over to someone known to him, who fled with the vehicle after removing the GPS system.

Police have the details of the suspect and are trying to locate him. “The person is out of Maharashtra now, but we will soon nab him,” said an officer of the Ghatkopar police station.

The complainant, Subhash Yadav, 51, who lives in Narayana Nagar, Ghatkopar West, had bought the car in October 2023. He decided to give it to an app-based rental service as, being a doctor, he spent maximum time in his clinic and was not using the vehicle much.

After an agreement was made between him and the rental company, an employee fitted the GPS device on the vehicle. On November 18 around 4pm, the owner received information that one, Mohammad Kamil Ravish Javare, had booked the car and had taken it. When the car was not returned on time, the complainant informed the company representative and, on verification, it was found that the GPS device in the car was disconnected and the last location detected was Jaipur.

Police have booked Javare in the case and are tracing the person who allegedly fled with the car. “We are searching for the accused and the car,” said police inspector Dipali Kulkarni of Ghatkopar police station.