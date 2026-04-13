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Man from Arunachal Pradesh dies after fall from train in Andhra; foul play suspected

Man from Arunachal Pradesh dies after fall from train in Andhra; foul play suspected

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Srikakulam , A 33-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh died after allegedly falling from the Guwahati Superfast Express near Sompeta railway station in this district, police said on Monday.

Man from Arunachal Pradesh dies after fall from train in Andhra; foul play suspected

Andhra Pradesh Government Railway Police officials identified the deceased as Frelum Tarainyo, a resident of Tezu in Lohit district, who had boarded the train in Bengaluru on April 10.

"Tarainyo died after falling from the Guwahati Superfast Express near Sompeta railway station in Srikakulam district," the official told PTI.

His elder brother later arrived in Andhra Pradesh, and the body was cremated in Srikakulam district on Monday after post-mortem examination.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine whether it was an accidental fall or involved foul play.

According to police, Tarainyo had boarded the train on April 9 and had been in constant touch with his brother.

Officials said they received information at around 11:30 pm on April 10 through the railway helpline after locals spotted the body near the tracks before Sompeta railway station.

While speaking to his brother on April 10, police said he sounded distressed, after which subsequent calls went unanswered.

Police said his roommates are currently in Bengaluru, and an investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the sequence of events.

Investigators are also probing whether Tarainyo was travelling alone or with a group at the time of the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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