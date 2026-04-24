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Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of mentally challenged girl

Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of mentally challenged girl

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 09:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Kalyan , A special POCSO Act court here on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a mentally challenged girl in 2019.

Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of mentally challenged girl

Special Judge V A Patravale convicted the accused, a Jalgaon resident, for offences under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The 15-year-old victim, whose 'social age' was estimated at only four-and-half years, was found crying at Kalyan Railway Station in Thane district by a taxi driver on May 29, 2019. Medical examination found that she was five months pregnant, said additional public prosecutor R R Bhoir.

Probe revealed that the accused, who was the husband of the girl's aunt, had sexually exploited the girl at Jalgaon, and left her at the Kalyan station, more than 400 km away, when she became pregnant.

DNA analysis identified the accused as the biological father of the child born to the victim in September 2019. The prosecution examined nine witnesses during the trial.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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