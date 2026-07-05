Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man held for ₹30-crore investment fraud

    The accused, identified as Rohan Bhushan Seth, was allegedly operating the investment scheme through an app called Investok from his residence in Matunga

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 8:36 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 56-year-old man from Surat for allegedly cheating 42 investors of around 30 crore through a Ponzi-style investment scheme that promised monthly returns of 2% to 5% via a mobile application.

    Man held for ₹30-crore investment fraud
    Man held for ₹30-crore investment fraud

    The accused, identified as Rohan Bhushan Seth, was allegedly operating the investment scheme through an app called Investok from his residence in Matunga.

    According to the EOW, Seth lured investors by promising assured monthly returns of 2% to 5% through stock market investments. To gain their confidence, he allegedly paid returns for the initial few months before stopping payments, following which investors approached the police.

    Investigators said 42 victims have so far come forward, alleging they were collectively cheated of about 30 crore.

    After the case was registered in April, Seth allegedly fled Mumbai and frequently changed his identity, appearance and whereabouts to evade arrest. He was eventually tracked down and arrested in Surat.

    The EOW said it recovered 1.65 crore from Seth following his arrest. The agency is probing whether more investors were duped and is tracing the remaining funds.

    DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar urged the public to verify the credentials of investment schemes and avoid offers promising abnormally high or guaranteed returns.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Man Held For ₹30-crore Investment Fraud
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes