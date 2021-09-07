Man held for murder of 23-yr-old in Nallasopara near Mumbai

A 28-year-old man, Abhinash Kumar, has been arrested by Tulinj police for allegedly strangulating a Nallasopara (East) resident to death on Sunday night.

The accused and the victim hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and were allegedly in love with each other, said the police.

However, the 23-year-old victim was living with another man in a rented flat in Jai Ambe Welfare Society at Sari Compound since September 1, said an officer from Tulinj police station.

“This enraged Kumar and he visited the victim. In a fit of rage, he began to strangle her. Hearing her screams, neighbours called us. We reached the spot and arrested Kumar under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. On Monday, the Vasai court remanded him in police custody. We are probing further,” said the officer.