Man held for killing security guard who promised job, took money

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stoning a security guard to death in Santacruz over previous personal enmity. According to the police, the accused was jobless, and the victim took money from him on the promise of providing a job.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the opposite footpath of Reality Diagnostic Hospital in SV Road, Santacruz (West). “Shukla was sleeping when the accused confronted him. They both had an argument. During the ensuing scuffle, Mishra picked a paver block and hit the victim on his head and fled,” a police officer from the Mumbai crime branch said (HT PHOTO)

The accused – identified as Jayshankar Lakshmikant Mishra, a resident of Antop Hill – hit several times on the head of the victim, Rajeshkumar Shukla, 35, with a paver block on Thursday and fled, an officer from the Santacruz police station said, adding, “He was on the run since then. However, we managed to trace him within 48 hours of the crime being reported based on technical evidence and human intelligence.”

A police team was formed which traced the accused based on the CCTV footage of the crime spot. “After scanning multiple footages, we plotted Mishra’s positions. After the crime, the accused travelled in trains at Wadala, Kings Circle, Bandra, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Malad and several other railway stations,” the officer said.

The police unearthed that Mishra was last seen at the Kings Circle railway station and accordingly laid a trap to nab him. “On Saturday, Mishra was seen loitering near the Kings Circle railway station. He was taken into custody. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that the victim had taken money from him on the promise of providing him with a job. However, Mishra claimed that neither did Shukla find a job for him nor did he return the money. Hence, the duo got engaged in an argument and in a fit of rage Mishra killed the victim,” Daya Nayak, police inspector of Unit 9, said.

The Mumbai crime branch, which was carrying out a parallel investigation, nabbed Mishra from Antop Hill and handed him over to the Santacruz police for further legal action.

