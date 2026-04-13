MUMBAI : A case has been registered against Gokul Chavan in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly molesting a woman while offering to assist her with the e-KYC process for the Ladki Bahin scheme. The accused has been arrested, police said. Man held for molesting woman during e-KYC process for Ladki Bahin scheme

The state government had recently extended the deadline for completing e-KYC under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides ₹1,500 per month to beneficiary women. The complainant, a beneficiary, had reportedly stopped receiving the financial assistance due to errors in her e-KYC process.

According to the police, Chavan, a family acquaintance, approached the woman in the absence of her husband and claimed he could help complete the e-KYC formalities. He allegedly demanded sexual favours in return and attempted to misbehave with her.

The woman later informed her husband about the incident upon his return. The couple then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the statement, the police registered a case of molestation and arrested the accused.

The district administration has urged citizens to complete e-KYC processes only through authorised personnel and avoid relying on unauthorised individuals.

Reacting to the incident, NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse expressed anger and demanded stringent action against the accused. BJP leader Praveen Darekar said the state government would ensure strict action is taken.