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Man held for raping 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar

Man held for raping 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Palghar, A man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in a forest area in Maharashtra's Palghar district under the pretext of obtaining a medicinal plant for her treatment, police said on Tuesday.

Man held for raping 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday and the 55-year-old accused, identified as Shivram Parash Savar, a resident of a village in Vikramgad taluka of the district, was arrested around early on Tuesday, they said.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by the elder sister of the victim, inspector Amar Patil of the Kasa police station said.

The complainant said she and her sister had approached the accused on April 30 to seek herbal treatment for her irregular menstrual cycle. The accused is known among villagers to provide herbal treatment to people, he said.

"On May 3, the accused visited the residence of the victim. Under the pretext of procuring a medicinal plant for her treatment, he took the complainant, her 19-year-old sister and some of their relatives in a car," Patil said.

The accused was arrested around 4 am on Tuesday, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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