Man held for sexually assaulting transgender person

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and having unnatural sex with a transgender person last week.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the incident happened on December 22, when the survivor was on her way home. When she was passing through the Rafiq Nagar area at around 1am, the accused, Faizan Siddiqui, along with two other men accosted her.

“The trio dragged her to a secluded corner and assaulted her, after which Siddiqui forcibly had unnatural intercourse with her. The transgender person’s friend rushed to her aid after hearing her cries for help. The trio also assaulted the friend, hitting him on the head with a sharp weapon, causing a serious injury. They then threatened to kill both of them as well as other transgender persons the survivor lives with, if they reported the matter to the authorities,” a police officer said.

On December 23, the transgender person filed a police complaint. After recording her statement and conducting a medical test, the police registered an FIR.

Multiple police teams fanned out in the Rafiq Nagar area and with the help of local informants arrested Siddiqui on Sunday. The police said that he works as a driver and stays in Shivaji Nagar.

The police have booked Siddiqui for forcible unnatural intercourse, wrongful restraint, assault and criminal intimidation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are working on identifying and apprehending the other two accused involved in the assault,” the officer added.