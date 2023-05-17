Fake IB officer rapes female constable, dupes her of 55 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVinay Dalvi
May 17, 2023 01:00 AM IST

As per the police, the accused, Gaurav Awale, exploited the woman, who had taken loans to meet his demands

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man, who impersonated an Intelligence Bureau officer, was booked for allegedly raping a female police constable and duping her of 55 lakh. As per the police, the accused, Gaurav Awale, exploited the woman, who had taken loans to meet his demands.

Awale hails from Miraj in the Sangli district. “They both come from the same district and knew each other. Awale met her again in 2019 and told her that he worked with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and started meeting her often, and under the false promise of marriage he sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer.

Later, the officer said, he floated a business idea for their better future and asked the woman to invest in his business plans. “On his instructions, she withdrew money from her savings and obtained friendly loans from relatives and paid a sum of 47 lakh and around 130 grams of gold, worth around 7.50 lakh to him. Thereafter, he started avoiding her and threatened her to not disclose the entire episode to anyone,” said the police officer.

The woman then approached the Nagpada police and gave a written complaint, based on which an FIR was registered. “We have booked the accused under sections 376 (rape), 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Mahesh Kumar Thakur, senior police inspector of Nagpada police station.

He said they are yet to make arrests in the case and are still trying to verify the woman’s allegations.

