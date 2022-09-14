Man in interfaith relationship killed by woman’s family
Pune: The Ahmednagar police have launched a massive search operation of a 31-year-old man who was killed for eloping with a 19-year-old woman.
The couple -- Deepak Barde and Saniya Shaikh – eloped from their hometown Srirampur, Ahmednagar, in the last week of July and returned in the first week of August.
Following their return, Saniya’s family, who were enraged over the relationship, separated the two. She was sent to Pune to live with her maternal uncle soon after. On August 30, on receiving a phone call from Saniya, Deepak came to Pune and went missing thereafter.
Deepak’s father Ravsaheb Dada Barde filed a missing person’s complaint at Supa police station, in Srirampur, on August 31. The FIR states that his son was involved with Saniya, which had enraged the family.
Following the missing complaint report, Ahmednagar Police arrested seven members of the Shaikh family for allegedly killing Deepak Barde on September 1.
However, it’s only 12 days later that Saniya’s family confessed to the crime, on Tuesday.
Both families of the victim and the accused live in a small hamlet in Srirampur in Ahmednagar district.
The suspects include the woman’s father Majnu Babban Shaikh, her uncles Aziz and Raju, her maternal uncle Imran Abbas Shaikh, who lives in Wagholi, Pune, and other relatives and locals known to the family.
The Bardes, who belong to the Bhil tribe, are an agrarian family. Deepak was unemployed. Disapproving of their daughter’s liaison with Deepak, they allegedly first kidnapped him while he was enroute to Pune and then murdered him, said cops.
The deceased’s father, in his statement to the police also revealed, “When they eloped a month ago, her maternal uncle Imran lodged a missing complaint at Supa police station.”
Police arrested Saniya’s maternal uncle and a few other relatives subsequently. In the course of the interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed to the police that they had killed Deepak and threw his body into the Godavari.
Ahmednagar superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Patil confirmed that the inter-faith relationship was the reason for the murder. “We have arrested seven members of the family including father, son, brother-in-law and four others on charges of murder which took place on August 31. The 19-year-old’s father has confessed to killing Barde with a blunt object, while others participated in the crime. The body was dumped into the river afterwards. Six boats have been deployed for carrying out a search operation. We have yet to trace the remains,” Patil said.
The police have filed case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with same intention), and others. They are likely to add sections pertaining to murder in the next few days, officials said.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
