Man in Panvel dies after touching live electric wire

A 36-year-old man from Kanpoli village in Panvel dies after he touches a live electric wire while repairing his wheat-grinding machine
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A man from Kanpoli village in Panvel comes in touch with a live electric wire and dies of electrocution (HT FILE)

A 36-year-old man from Kanpoli village in Panvel died after he touched a live electric wire on Monday.

According to the police, Somnath Patil used to run a wheat-grinding machine near his residence. The machine had developed some technical glitches and he accidentally touched a live electric wire while trying to fix it. He lost consciousness on the spot.

“He was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe and the doctors declared him dead there. After receiving the medical reports, we registered an accidental death case on Tuesday,” said a police officer.

