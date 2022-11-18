Man jumps from Mantralaya to seek impartial probe into girlfriend’s death

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building on Thursday. Police officials said he was saved by the safety nets. The man, however, sustained fractures on his chin and an injury to his right eye.

According to police, the man, identified as Bapu Mokashe claimed that his girlfriend was sexually assaulted and later, died by suicide in 2018, but the police did not conduct a fair investigation into the case.

The police said Mokashe had come to Mantralaya demanding that the case involving the death of his girlfriend be handed over to the CBI for investigation and intended to meet officers at the home department. He wanted investigations into his girlfriend’s suicide to be conducted impartially.

“Initially, after falling into the safety net, he was conscious but as he lost blood, he became unconscious. He was presently being treated at G T Hospital near CSMT. He is an electrical engineer. We will cross-check all facts, presently no case has been registered against him as we will verify all the facts first and then decide on the further course of action,” said a police officer from Marine Drive police station.

