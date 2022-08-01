Man killed after being hit by car in Bhiwandi

An unknown vendor who was pushing a handcart on an overbridge was killed after being hit by a car in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid Salim Qureshi, 31, a resident of Nizampura, Bhiwandi. He took the deceased to the hospital in an auto rickshaw. However, the man died on the way.

The accused was driving a car from Sai Baba temple to Kalyan Road through Balasaheb Thackeray overbridge when the deceased was pushing the cart in the same direction.

A police officer said, “Qureshi rammed him from behind. His car broke down following the incident and he could not take the man in his car to the hospital. The police said he hailed an auto and took the deceased to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi. He suffered head and hand injuries and was declared dead on arrival.”