Man killed trying to stop neighbours’ fight in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:01 PM IST
A 35-year-old Ghatkopar resident died when a neighbour slit his throat for trying to end a fight on Wednesday.

According to the Pantnagar police, the victim, identified as Shashikant alias Munna Nagendra, was asleep in his house in Ghatkopar east when he was woken up by commotion outside. He noticed that his neighbours, Ram Shiromani Yadav (55) and Nanhe Yadav (40), were arguing over some issue right at his doorstep.

Nagendra saw Nanhe trying to hit Ram Shiromani. He stepped out and tried to separate the two men. By then, Nanhe had picked up a knife and assaulted Ram Shiromani.

As injured Ram Shiromani fell down, Nagendra managed to pull Nanhe back and tried to calm him down when Nanhe, who was still holding the knife, slit his throat in a fit of rage.

Locals who had gathered at the spot rushed the two injured men to a hospital. Some of them informed the police about the incident. Nanhe, however, succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

“While Shiromani was admitted to the hospital, Nagendra was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer from the Pantnagar police station.

The police have booked Nanhe on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

