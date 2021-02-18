Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a rape and murder accused temple priest even as gang rape charges have been dropped against his two aides.

Satyanarayan, the priest, and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram Pal, were arrested for murder and gang rape after they handed over a 50-year-old woman’s body to her family claiming she fell into a dry well on their temple premises in January.

Also Read | Kerala HC rejects priest’s bail plea to marry woman he is convicted of raping

Senior police superintendent Sankalp Sharma said Satyanarayan was charged with murder and rape following their investigation while Vedram Pal and Jaspal were only found to have attempted to conceal the evidence. He cited forensic reports and the mobile phone location of the accused and added they belied the claims that the woman had fallen into the well.

“Marks of resistance were also found in the post-mortem investigation. There is strong forensic evidence of sexual assault by the priest. We will try to make the case for hearing in a fast-track court.”