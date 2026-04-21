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Man on run for 9 years in Thane murder case held in Jharkhand

Man on run for 9 years in Thane murder case held in Jharkhand

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:05 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, An accused in a murder case in Thane who was absconding for nine years has been arrested from Jharkhand, police said.

Man on run for 9 years in Thane murder case held in Jharkhand

Rajesh alias Uttam Muneshwar Ravidas , an alleged contract killer and the main accused, was apprehended from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on April 15, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal said on Monday.

On April 6, 2017, some unidentified persons shot dead Shamu Lahiri Goud at Mira village under Kashimira police station limits in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said, providing details of the case.

During the investigation, it was found that another accused, Sunilkumar Rajak, borrowed 5 lakh from Goud in 2015 to secure bail in a previous murder case. As Goud was repeatedly demanding repayment, Rajak gave a contract of 2 lakh to Ravidas to eliminate him, the official said.

"After accepting the contract, Rajesh Ravidas came to Mira Road from Jharkhand with a country-made pistol and three accomplices. After conducting a recce, they executed the murder," Ballal said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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