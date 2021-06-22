Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man practices as doctor without medical degree, arrested
mumbai news

Man practices as doctor without medical degree, arrested

Kharghar police on Sunday arrested a man who was working as a doctor in a hospital at Kharghar without any medical degree
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:12 AM IST
HT Image

Kharghar police on Sunday arrested a man who was working as a doctor in a hospital at Kharghar without any medical degree. The accused, Rohit Gupteswar Yadav, 27, was arrested after a joint raid by the medical officer of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Kharghar police.

Yadav was previously arrested by Shivaji Nagar police two years ago and was currently out on bail, said Kharghar police.

“A city advocate had filed a complaint regarding the accused who was practicing without a degree on June 17. Accordingly on June 19, we informed PMC and the raid was conducted on June 19 as the accused on duty to monitor patients at night,” a police officer said.

Dr Bhaktaraj Bhoite, medical officer, PMC, and his team sent a decoy to the hospital pretending to be a patient. After Yadav examined him and prescribed medicines, the team inquired about his degree and arrested him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. It was found that the accused was working with the hospital since two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP